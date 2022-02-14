Salvation Army launches new Love Beyond campaign

ST. LOUIS - McAlister's Deli is trying to help out couples who didn't plan ahead this Valentine's Day. They are turning into McAlister's "Steakhouse" just for Monday night.

A press release said the deli chain will be "an exclusive dining experience, inclusive of a complimentary dinner service, live music at select locations, and elevated decor." One of the ten McAlister's locations offering this unique experience is located at 86701 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, O'Fallon, Missouri.