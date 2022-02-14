Salvation Army launches new Love Beyond campaign

ST. LOUIS – The Salvation Army wants all of St. Louis and beyond to know they are grateful for the generosity of people in and around St. Louis. Today they launched a new campaign called “Love Beyond” which is how The Salvation Army has always helped people in our community and all over the world. All good things come from love, from feeding the homeless, to providing relief for those affected by natural disasters. We “Love Beyond” because we care about each other. Help celebrate Love Beyond with a treat box starting today at 1 p.m. at all nine community center locations. Visit salarmymidland.org.