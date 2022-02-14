Salvation Army launches new Love Beyond campaign

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – This time last month, Missouri was in the throes of the fast-spreading omicron surge. But now with the virus seemingly in decline, positivity rates across the state have drastically fallen. On Jan. 14, 2022, the 7-day COVID positivity rate was 34.6%, meaning more than 1-in-3 PCR tests were coming back positive. Now, it's nearly 1-in-7 tests that are positive.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,112,352 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 6,325 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 14,631 total deaths as of Monday, Feb. 14, an increase of 12 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.32%.