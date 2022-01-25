Sandi Brown of Joy FM puts pain to paper and pens a book of healing and encouragement

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)--The Missouri Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner over a lower court's ruling that she violated the state's open records laws in a matter connected to the criminal case against former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

Greitens has always said powerful people of influence were behind his 2018 indictment for invasion of privacy. He was accused of taking a picture of his blindfolded mistress. He told FOX 2 he never took a picture. Prosecutors never found one. The case was eventually dropped and Greitens resigned as governor.