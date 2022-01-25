Sandi Brown of Joy FM puts pain to paper and pens a book of healing and encouragement

ST. LOUIS – It’s hard to speak of God’s love for you when you don’t even love yourself. Sandi Brown knew something was off because she loved God but she didn’t feel the same way about herself. She confessed she didn’t like herself. After reaching out for help and healing, she and Dr. Michelle Caulk worked through issues and co-authored a book called “Healing Out Loud.” Learn a road map to better mental health, find grace and mercy, and calm the critical inner voices.
Find the book at: Healingoutloud.com.