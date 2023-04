ST. LOUIS – Don’t pay extra money toward cooling down the home.

Install window tints to keep the heat from the stifling heat. Dalo Glass Tinting showed us the step-by-step process of window tints and how they keep your home cooler.

See how their life-time warranty takes the worry away. Visit them Moday at DaloTint.com, and get a 20% discount just for seeing them on Studio STL!

Stay cool and save more money!