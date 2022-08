ST. LOUIS — The deadline is approaching fast, and we know you have a lot to juggle, but why not learn how to juggle from a pro?

It’s Circus Harmony’s fall classes at The City Museum. You can learn to be a trapeze artist, learn to ride a unicycle or contort yourself to stretch your education.

Enrollment ends Sunday, August 21st. Classes are for those three and over.

CircusHarmony.org/classes