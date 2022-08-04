It’s eclectic, creative and a buffet of creativity for the eye. Secondhand Chic Marketplace is just that chic, without of the chic price tag. The store sits in the heart of Frenchtown in St. Charles. The store has been around for a decade, and they carry everything to fill every kind of style for you and your home. The store is only open one weekend a month during the first consecutive Friday – Sunday. Look around and be sure to leave yourself enough time to take it all in!

Secondhand Chic Marketplace

910 North Second Street

St. Charles, MO 63301

SecondhandChicMarketplace.com