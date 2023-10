ST. LOUIS – Change your habits; change your future.

16-year-old John Hercules decided to make that change to eat better and exercise. Wait until you see this young man after he lost 70 pounds with the help of weight loss coach Charles D’ Angelo.

Charles has worked with thousands of people, including some stars like Tom Arnold. Ready to get started?

Call 314-495-3228 or Visit CharlesDAngelo.com