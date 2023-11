ST. LOUIS – Thursday is the last day to adopt angels from the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Each year, thousands of young people receive toys and gifts at Christmas. Those toys will be distributed from December 12–14.

This year, there are so many ways to get involved and the chairs of the Tree of Lights Campaign, Ozzie Smith and Yolanda Lankford, stopped by to tell why they got involved.

See how you can help, donate or volunteer at SalArmyMidland.org or call 1-800-SALARMY.