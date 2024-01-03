Chainsaws and chisels are just a few things at the Ice Carnival happening at the Delmar Loop on January 20th. See more that 50 ice carvers and their works of ice art. Be sure to take the kids because there’s tons to do- including bouncy inflatables to jump and play! The carnival is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be sure to stay around at 7 p.m. because 160 drones will take flight and do the most beautiful drone-light display. Now, if you want the ultimate view, head to the Moonrise Hotel to watch the show up close!

