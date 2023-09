ST. LOUIS – Shai Lynn is a talented singer and songwriter who grew up in St. Louis and really got her start in music by singing in church.

Since then, she’s developed her own style – urban, rock, pop, and R&B- Shai Lynn is one of the most versatile vocalists. Be sure to catch her comeback performance at The Dark Room on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 8:00 p.m.

Visit MetroTix.com.