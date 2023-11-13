ST. LOUIS – Susan Polgar became the top-ranked female chess player in the world at age 15.

She went on to be the only player to earn all six of the world’s most prestigious chess crowns. Hear more about her remarkable career and how she was one of a few women in a male-dominated field.

Then we got to meet Fabiano Caruana, who is the current leaver on the Grand Chess Tour here in St. Louis. See how this three-time U.S. chess champ got his start in the game.

Grand Chess Tour Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz

Now through Nov. 19, at the World Chess Hall of Fame

Watch live on Twitch.tv or Youtube

GrandChessTour.org