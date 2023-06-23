CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Cancer affects so many people in our area, but we don’t have to sit still and doing nothing. There is a wonderful event happening this September 23-24 called Pedal the Cause.

So many ways to participate and so many ways to support those battling cancer. Sign up by July 1 and save $25! Each dollar raised goes to Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Today, we talk with 2 cancer thrivers and see their story behind why they Pedal the Cause!

PedalTheCause.org

September 23-24 in Chesterfield, MO