Sitting down with 2021 Miss Asian Contestant Tiffany Yao

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We were thrilled to welcome Tiffany Yao, first runner-up in the 2021 Miss Asian pageant in Support of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development GoalsFocus on the American Dream Today.

Tiffany Yao is an alumni of both Washington University in St. Louis and John Burroughs School won the First Runner-up in the 2021 Miss Asian Pageant in Support of the United Nations 17 SDGs, the Champion of Speech contest, and was named an advocate of the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The theme of the competition is to support the 17 sustainable development goals of the United Nations, to show the world the elegant, beautiful, intelligent and talented image of Miss Asian, and to oppose discrimination and hatred against Asians.

The contest, which began in March, featured 63 contestants out of 160 Asian applicants from many countries. In the end there were 17 finalists, including Yao from St. Louis. As 4 finalists from mainland China, Singapore and the United Kingdom could not enter the United States due to the pandemic and visa issues, only 13 contestants arrived in New York and 2 overseas contestants were able to provide videos to participate in the final.

Yao delivered excellent performances in all rounds of the competition. She consistently received compliments from the judges in the feedback session of each round. Finally, she won the “First Runner-up” title and the “Speech Champion” award, which is the most significant award related to the theme of the pageant. In addition, she was elected as an advocate of the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals.