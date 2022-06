ST. LOUIS – Sara and Chris Mullen say the Wafflenerds Food Truck came when they were quarantined during the pandemic.

Some couples had babies, but this couple gave birth to their business. They make liege-style waffles then throw some tasty toppings and voila some wonderful waffles. They can be found most Saturdays at the Lake St. Louis Farmer’s Market at the Meadows shopping center.

