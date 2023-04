ST. LOUIS – Gateway Arch Park Foundation is on the hunt for the next top dog to become Gateway Arch National Park’s official Superintendent. Snap a photo of your pet in front of the Gateway Arch or Old Courthouse and submit that photo.

It then will be voted on, and the winner announced later this month. The contest is from April 14, to April 21.

photocontest@archpark.org Voting will take place on the Foundation’s Facebook page from April 14-21.