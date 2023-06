ST. LOUIS – Two brothers from south St. Louis have a knack for the clever and fun board games.

Jakob and Phillip Wamser are the founders of the WamWam Games company. Their first game, ‘Turn For The Wurst,’ is actually one of the best games.

Now they are doing a Kickstarter for their second game called ‘Shiner.’ This card game helps players build the perfect moonshine operation. It’s fun that close to being illegal, but not quite!

Find and support their Kickstarter at wamwamgames.com.