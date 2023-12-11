DES PERES, Mo. – A sense of peace and calmness envelops you when you step inside the 991. JOYFM store!

There you will find bundles of joy – Christmas gifts for the whole family. Find comfy, high quality, unique, and affordable gifts that help you give the gift of JOY this Christmas season!

The JOY Store features apparel, books and a lot of accessories, including local collabs with Urban Candle Company and Kaldi Coffee! The JOY store is open Monday–Friday, 9 to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through December 16.

The JOY Store

13358 Manchester Road in Des Peres, MO 63131

Shop online at TheJoyStore.com