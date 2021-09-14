Social Grace Spirits Vodka is one of only a few women-owned spirit companies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Only one of only a handful of women-owned spirit companies in America, Social Grace Spirits is paving the way for a lifestyle spirits brand that prioritized the power of giving back. They reinvest 10% of our profits in your community by donating to nonprofits supporting women and children. Co-Owners Denise Arendell and Christa Guilbeault joined us for Keeping it Local!

The craft vodka is naturally gluten-free and distilled on an 8th generation farm in the beautiful Midwest. They use the finest family-grown white corn to create a true grain-to-glass experience. Social Grace Vodka, 6x distilled, is 80 proof with a silky smooth finish. The vodka has a sweet hint of agave without any added sugars. Our packaging is sophisticated, upscale, and portrays a high-end image of this Ultra Premium Vodka.

Learn more at: www.socialgracespirits.com