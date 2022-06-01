ST. LOUIS — We kick off our special segment series, Studio STL’s Summer of Fun. Come with us as Chelsea visits the best places in St. Louis to just have fun and relax. Today Chelsea visits the St. Louis Aquarium! She gets to feed and pet stingrays and climb over a shark tank. She also dipped her hand in this pool of little fishies who gave their version of a manicure. It’s a great place to get your hands wet and interact with local river fish and the world’s ocean life. Plus who can’t enjoy just sitting in front of a tank and watching the fish and otters live their best lives! Live your best life with us this summer!

St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station