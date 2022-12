ST. LOUIS – Music is so good for the mind, especially for children.

We have a wonderful resource right in the area that makes music thrilling and actually fun for kids. It’s the St. Louis Children’s Choirs.

They have all types of programs for every age, and it’s run by people who are passionate about teaching music. Auditions are happening Thursday, and don’t miss the holiday performance.”

‘Sure on This Shining Night’ at the J. Scheidegger Center at Lindenwood University in St. Charles.

SLCCSing.org