Songs4Soldiers is the beneficiary of the El Monstero Concerts in December

ST. LOUIS – Their mission is to “enrich the lives of combat veterans and their families who have limited resources. We honor their service through effective assistance in everyday situations.” That’s what Executive Director Dustin Row shared today on Studio STL. They are in partnership with St. Louis based Pink Floyd Cover band El Monstero who will perform seven shows at The Pageant this December. To learn more about their mission and to support their work, visit their website www.song4soldiers.org.