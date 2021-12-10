Songs4Soldiers is the beneficiary of the El Monstero Concerts in December

ST. LOUIS - A 33-year-old woman has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after running over another woman with her car outside a home in July 2017.

Britteny Lewis was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action through the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. During the trial on Oct. 27, witnesses testified that Lewis followed the victim to Berkeley from Elmo's Love Lounge where they had an altercation, according to a press release.