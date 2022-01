SWANSEA, Ill. – The Soulcial Café is ready for take-off and working to launch to feed the public and those in need. It’s a converted DC-3 airplane on wheels and is painted to look like a space shuttle.

This food truck is different. It has a mission to feed those in need. They offer a Currency of Caring. It’s a token that’s redeemable at any Soulcial Kitchen food truck.

Soulcialkitchen.com