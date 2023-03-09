ST. LOUIS – More than 1,500 athletes will be competing in two sports – basketball and bowling.

The 2023 Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) State Indoor Games are March 24 and 25 in St. Charles. With a disco theme, the event will take place at Lindenwood University, Duschesne High School, Rec Plex South, St. Charles West High School, Cave Springs Lanes, Harvest Lands, and St. Charles Lanes!

There are still plenty of volunteer opportunities available. FOX 2’s Kevin Ryan will emcee the opening ceremonies. Learn more at SOMO.org/indoor.