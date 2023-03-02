ST. LOUIS – Drew Davis has a condition that has him in a wheelchair.

Drew has cerebral palsy, but he didn’t let that limit his creativity or sense of humor. This 18-year-old, along with his parents, created the Crippling Hot Sauce company.

Drew named the sauces “Crippling Agony, Just for the Parking and Limping.” Drew said it’s best to get the Triple Cripple Bundle to try them all!

He stopped in to give us an update-he traveled to Washington, D.C., created an official website for Crippling Hot Sauce, and it will be sold at Dierberg’s.

The CripplingCompany.com