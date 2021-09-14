Spirit of St. Louis: Beyond Housing CEO Introduces ‘Dear Lou’

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The St. Louis region’s high levels of poverty and communities in decline don’t just impact those most directly affected. These issues harm us all and have contributed to our region’s most pressing challenges–from failing schools to increased crime, slow economic growth, and our region’s long steady decline in prosperity, national prominence, and influence.

Chelsea was joined by Chris Krehmeyer, the CEO of Beyond Housing with how the “Dear Lou” movement was created to spread awareness for “Once and for All” – a plan to address these longstanding challenges by strengthening our underserved communities to move the entire St. Louis region forward, once and for all. Together our voices make a difference.

Post your own “Dear Lou,” letter or video to share your thoughts on what Greater St. Louis means to you and your hopes for its future on our Facebook group page and Instagram using #DearLou.