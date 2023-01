ST. LOUIS – We have great news: the St. Jude Miracle Under the Stars Gala is sold out.

You can still get on a waiting list, but they still need your help. It’s never too late to donate to the worthy effort of giving children their childhoods back.

Thursday we heard stories of hope and help-see how you can play a part of giving home to kids who are battling various types of cancer.

Stjude.org/miracle under the stars or call : 314-341-9500