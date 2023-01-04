ST. LOUIS – If you got engaged over the holidays, then you need to attend the St. Louis Bride Wedding Expo this weekend.

There are 18 different seminars to learn everything about planning your dream day. Then enjoy meeting the area’s top wedding vendors so by the time you end the weekend, you have a solid plan put together.

Don’t delay, visit BrideStLouis.com and get $5 off the 2-Day Tickets with promo code: Fox2Bride! In addition to that savings, enjoy the chance to win prized and giveaways and get a courtesy dinner for four.

St. Louis Bride Wedding Expo

January 7 and 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Clayton Plaza Hotel at 7750 Carondelet in Clayton, MOBrideStLouis.com