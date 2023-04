ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Next time you check out a book, you can check out something that may save your life or another’s life.

It’s a kit designed to help educate about high blood pressure. The St. Louis County Library teams up with the American Heart Association to prevent deaths because of high blood pressure.

The kits have a blood pressure cuff and information on how to take your BP.

SLCL.org

Facebook: AHAmissouri