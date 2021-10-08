St. Louis entrepreneur creates new fitness-based lifestyle brand

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Krescant Marie is a fitness-based lifestyle brand grounded in the idea that women everywhere deserve to not only look good, but feel good. They strive every day to change the landscape of what “fitness” looks like and show the woman who doesn’t see herself represented out in the world, has a place with Krescant Marie. With quality materials and eye-catching designs, Krescant Marie can help you reach all of your healthy living goals no matter what stage you are in. You can learn more about Krescant Marie at https://krescantmarie.com/