ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – When it’s time to go through a loved one’s home after they have passed, it can be difficult and many times the family doesn’t know the value of jewelry.

The experts at St. Louis Estate Buyers encourage customers to bring in everything they find to get an accurate assessment of their loved one’s belongings. St. Louis Estate Buyers are holding a Jewelry Buying Event from September 28 to September 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in West County Center.

St. Louis Estate Buyers purchase diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, sterling silver flatware, coins, swords, military items, fine antiques, and art. There are two locations: one in South County Center and one in West County Center. Private in-home appointments are also available.

StLouisEstateBuyers.com