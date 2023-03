ST. LOUIS – Goodwill has 6 Excel Centers throughout Missouri, and two of those centers are right here in St. Louis.

They help adults 21 years and older get a full high school diploma. Each person is assigned a life coach, drop-in day care services are available, and students can earn industry recognized certification and dual college credit options.

The Excel Center St. Louis

1727 Locust St. 63103 downtown St. Louis

3180 N. Highway 67 in Florissant

Excel.MersGoodwill.org