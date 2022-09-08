ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many tourists come to St. Louis to experience all the different types of arts St. Louis offers. The Regional Arts Commission is participating in a comprehensive study of how arts organizations contribute to the St. Louis economy.

This is the 6th nation impact study, called AEP6, a partnership with Americans for the Arts: Arts and Economic Prosperity Study, to define the ways all types of art organizations, music groups, festivals and more benefit our area. See the role they are playing to paint St. Louis as a rich, cultural and inclusive city.

Regional Arts Commission