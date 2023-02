ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Language Immersion School is free, open to the public, and teaches several languages to children using a wonderful curriculum.

Friday, we focus on the Spanish Program the school offers. Hear from students on why they chose to learn Spanish and how they are growing in knowledge and skill.

It’s such a value to be multilingual today, see what language your child would like to learn.

St. Louis Language Immersion School

1881 Pine Street 63103

314-533-0975

SLLIS.org