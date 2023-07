An hour south of St. Louis sits Ste. Genevieve, Missouri and there you will find a gem of a spot, the Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center. See and touch the past when dinosaurs roamed the land. It’s a collection that is truly amazing and a fun way to keep your summer fun and educational. Open from 10am – 5pm daily, this is worth the trip!

SteGenMuseum.org

Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center

360 Market Street in Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670

573-883-3466