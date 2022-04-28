ST. LOUIS – Artist Mark Borella is the creator of those cute little clay pieces with smiles on them. They are called “Seeds of Happiness.” Well now he’s expanded into making butterflies and 12 of them will be up and around in downtown Kirkwood. If you see a red one, you can receive a $20 gift certificate to a Kirkwood business. For all the details visit Flutterby Fridays in Kirkwood or SeedsofHappiness.com.

