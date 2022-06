ST. LOUIS – See what kinds of fish are in the area’s rivers and lakes, then dip your hands in a pool to pet and feed stingrays.

The Saint Louis Aquarium at Union Station has so many ways to keep the kids entertained and better yet, wanting to learn more about aquatic life and ways they can help preserve the area’s rivers, lakes, and oceans.

Stlaquarium.com

stlaquariumfoundation.org/education/