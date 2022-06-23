ST. LOUIS – There’s always one in the crowd – a picky eater who will not eat veggies and insists on eating chicken nuggets at every meal! No worries, Paris Rollins knows your pain. She is mom to four kids and from that, she formed a company that will train the taste palates of the next generation. She shows us what she does to introduce and incorporate real, healthy whole foods to kids.

Pickyeaterzstl.com