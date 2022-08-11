ST. LOUIS — We all get jet-lagged at times and the same feeling can be when the kids go back to school- all of the sudden bedtimes are earlier and there’s no more sleeping in late.

Plus Fall sports are happening and maybe the pressure of homework-yikee. Pediatricians say the three most important things parents can do is to start school routines a couple of weeks before school starts.

Then everyone is on board with a different bedtime. Doctors also say to make sure to eat whole foods and limit the screen time before bed.