ST. LOUIS – Lucas and Marissa Farrell got the idea to give backpacks to the Little Bit Foundation so that kids can go back to school with their bucket list of items. Marissa says this is a passion project of hers because she is a schoolteacher! They designed a t-shirt and for each one sold, a backpack goes to The Little Bit Foundation, where it’s filled with school supplies and given to a child in need. Teamwork makes the dream work!

BucketListBackpacks.com

TheLittleBitFoundation.org