ST. LOUIS – It’s hot outside and humid! Why not hit the links inside and be surrounded by works of art? That’s what is happening now until August 28th at The Sheldon Concert Hall and Galleries. Different artists have created 9 holes of mini-golf for guests to enjoy. It’s a great place for the family to enjoy the day. Golf the Galleries at The Sheldon is going on now until August 28th. Learn more at TheSheldon.org.

