ST. LOUIS — They started their salsa business during the middle of a pandemic during the lockdown days. Jordan and Alex Franks make different kinds of salsa that are anything but typical.

So, what’s behind the name, and who is “Jack?” It takes the first letter to each family member so it’s Jordan, Alex, Carter, and Kinley.

It’s all about good food and gathering with family.

TheTasteOfJacks.com