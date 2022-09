St. LOUIS — Failing to plan, is planning to fail. Half the problems we think we have can be avoided.

Owner of Moms Breaking Statistics, Kakeesha Branigan stops by with her tips for a low-stress way to live as we all go back to school.

She suggests meal planning, making sleep a priority, expecting issues to arise, and knowing they can be handled with grace.

See more tips from Kakeesha! MomsBreakingStatistics.com