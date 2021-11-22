STL Veg Girl offers 30% off all classes for today only

ST. LOUIS – The Center for Plant-Based Living in Kirkwood is a one-of-a-kind place. First you learn and then you get your hands dirty by creating plant-based meals right in their kitchen. STL Veg Girl Caryn Dugan stopped by the FOX 2 kitchen to give us the low-down on markdown of her classes. For today only you can sign up for any or all classes and get a 30% discount. Just use the code: FOX2 for the savings. Caryn showed us today what we can learn in those classes .. glitter truffles and mocktail cocktails. Sign us up!
Center for Plant Based Living
131 West Jefferson Ave in Kirkwood
314-394-2063
Cpbl-stl.com