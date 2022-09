ST. LOUIS — The days are getting shorter and a little cooler, so let’s think about harvesting that basil. And all the other herbs we’ve been growing this summer.



STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan shows us three ways to preserve herbs. If you want to learn that and more from the Center for Plant-Based Living, get a membership today.



Right now you can get 20% off with the code: FOX2.



Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue Kirkwood, MO 63122

Cpbl-stl.com