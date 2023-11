ST. LOUIS – The power of the local dollar is so far-reaching.

When we head out the day after Thanksgiving, please shop at local businesses. They provide unique and high-quality items and goods.

Greater St. Louis, Inc. kicks off its 2023 ‘Love Local Campaign.’ So, when you cross all those people off your gifting list, be sure to post about it- use #STLMade to show off how you’ve supported the local community!

thestl.com/lovelocalstl