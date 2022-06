ST. LOUIS – Janelle Stowers is focused on her community with her company Stowers Realty Group.

While helping home buyers through the process of purchasing a home, Stowers gives back to mothers and children at Almost Home, She is also hosting a home buying seminar on June 25 at her location. To enroll in her homebuying seminar or to learn more about becoming a real estate agent, click on her website: RealtyCentralEdu.com. To sell your home, call 314-384-9114.