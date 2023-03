ST. LOUIS – Stowers Realty is having a ‘Flip That House Board Game Investor’ party.

It’s to have fun and to teach about the realty world. Janelle Stowers is a real estate expert and love to have fun with her team. Don’t miss this party! She is also giving back to a local family for STL Houses Day this Saturday, March 25th see how you can help!

StowersRealtySTL.com

Tickets to the Flip That House Board Game Investor Party