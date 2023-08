ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The World Bird Sanctuary is a 300-acre reserve for threatened birds and other species located next door to Lone Elk County Park in Valley Park.

The sanctuary houses birds from all over the world, and visitors can get up close and personal, including a free Amazing Animal Show where birds of prey fly overhead! The free shows occur on select Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 1 p.m. through Labor Day.

Entry fees to the World Bird Sanctuary are $12 per car or $20 per bus.

WorldBirdSanctuary.org