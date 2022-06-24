ST. LOUIS – When summer rolls around many of us become the “weekend warriors” but all that battling may leave us with sore or tight muscles. Many of us at Studio STL use this heavenly balm called “Comfrey.” Let us tell you, it’s the bees knees of balms. It magically soothes the soreness and relaxes the muscles. Put it on at bedtime, sleep without pain, and in the morning all is well! See what other items Tiffany Jones brought in today that help bring smoother skin!

Cheryl’s Herbs

7233 Manchester Road in Maplewood

Cherylsherbs.com