ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Chess Club and World Chess Hall of Fame have several happenings, including their 7th annual Strategy Across the Board Gala fundraising event on Friday, Saturday, December 2.

Marina Toybina, an Emmy Award-winning costume designer who is showcasing some of her creations for Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ performance during Super Bowl XLIX, will be the main attraction! It’s all part of a special exhibit called ‘Sound Moves: Where Music Meets Chess’ on exhibit through January 28, 2024.

In addition, the WCHOF Music Series season ticket packages make a great gift for the holidays.



Learn more online at WorldChessHOF.org